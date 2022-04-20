Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Orders Two New GTT LNG Carrier Designs

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received, in March 2022, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tanks of two Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC) on behalf of a European company.

Designed by GTT, these two LNG carriers will have a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the first semester of 2025.

