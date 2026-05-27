HX Expeditions Launches 1896 Cabin to Celebrate 130th Anniversary

[By HX Expeditions]

HX Expeditions, the world’s first and longest-running expedition cruise company, has officially opened the doors to its long?anticipated 1896 Cabin, now welcoming overnight guests aboard MS Fridtjof Nansen.

Created to mark HX’s 130th year of exploration, the limited-edition cabin invites guests to step back into the summer of 1896, when DS Lofoten departed mainland Norway (Hammerfest) for Svalbard on the world’s first expedition cruise, a pioneering Arctic expedition that sparked the spirit of exploration still carried forward by HX today.

Following an unexpected and dramatic setback during construction in January this year, when essential cabin elements including the walls, ceiling, and flooring were lost in transit to Buenos Aires, the experience ultimately emerged reimagined, refined, and even more striking than originally envisioned.

Now complete, the 1896 Cabin stands as a testament to perseverance, craftsmanship, and HX’s commitment to doing things properly, even when that means waiting to get it right.

“This cabin was always meant to honour our origins, and sometimes the journey to create something meaningful mirrors the journeys we undertake at sea,” said Gebhard Rainer, CEO of HX Expeditions. “What our teams and partners have delivered is extraordinary. The 1896 Cabin is not just open — it’s surpassed everything we first envisioned. History, after all, is best remembered when lived.”

A Night in the Golden Age of Exploration

Available exclusively to guests sailing aboard MS Fridtjof Nansen, the cabin can be booked as a one-night add-on either before departure or onboard during the voyage. The 1896 Cabin recreates the atmosphere of a late?19th?century expedition vessel while maintaining discreet modern comforts. Every detail is designed to immerse guests in the world of HX’s earliest explorers; those who ventured into the Arctic with courage, curiosity, and craftsmanship.

Despite its historical inspiration, the finished cabin reveals a warmth and depth that could never be captured in renderings alone. Natural textures, layered lighting, and hand-finished details give the space a richness that must be experienced rather than simply seen. There is even a ‘scent of 1896’ added to the room!

Design Led by AROS Marine

The cabin was designed and crafted by AROS Marine, one of Europe’s leading ship?interior specialists, in close collaboration with HX’s hotel operations team. Known primarily for contemporary maritime interiors, the project represented a rare opportunity to lean fully into heritage design — supported by extensive historical research.

Mantas Lataitis, AROS Head of Design, said, “At AROS, increasing project complexity is met with a balance of research, precision, and turnkey delivery. The HX 1896 Cabin captures this approach, inspired by late 19th-century expedition living and developed through careful study of period materials, lighting, and craftsmanship. In close collaboration with HX Expeditions, this vision was brought to life as a one-of-a-kind onboard space, blending historical character with contemporary build expertise.”

Key Design Features at a Glance

The 1896 Cabin blends authenticity with practicality through a curated selection of design elements, including:

• The cabin includes over 20 distinct furniture pieces, such as bunk beds (sleeping two guests) and a single bed, wooden chests, chairs, stools, wardrobes, an old-fashioned desk, and even a hidden bar in a barrel.

• Handcrafted wooden interiors — including wall planks, ceiling beams, and flooring designed to evoke late-19th-century expedition ships. More than 140 pieces of wood were used in the making of the space, including 28 square meters of recycled old oak planks. For the walls and ceilings, 90 square meters of recycled old threshing barn wood planks were used.

• Hours to build: 309 working hours

• Period-inspired sleeping arrangements feature reclaimed wood sourced from an old cabin in Germany, enhancing the room’s authentic feel down to the inclusion of an old-fashioned wooden toilet seat.

• A feature fireplace inspired by the wood-burning stoves used aboard early expedition ships, complete with stone-effect detailing and ambient lighting as a focal point.

• Vintage maritime décor, including horns, framed artwork, and expedition-era objects woven throughout the space, all hand-picked by the AROS team from markets and vintage fairs across Europe.

• Even the scent of salt air and aged wood has been thoughtfully recreated through a custom ‘scent pod,’ designed to make the space feel even more immersive and authentic.

Availability & Purpose

The 1896 Cabin is available now on select MS Fridtjof Nansen voyages throughout 2026, offered as an optional upgrade for €100 per night per person. Availability is strictly limited to one night per guest (max three guests per booking), per sailing.

In keeping with HX’s purpose?driven mission, 50% of all profits from the 1896 Cabin are donated to the HX Foundation, supporting the company’s fleet?wide anniversary fundraising goal of £130,000for conservation, science and heritage initiatives.

Now Open for Booking

Guests sailing aboard MS Fridtjof Nansen can reserve the 1896 Cabin alongside their standard cabin booking or book onboard through reception or the HX app. The cabin will also be open for viewing throughout each voyage, giving all guests aboard MS Fridtjof Nansen the opportunity to step inside the immersive space and attend talks from historians exploring HX’s early expedition heritage.

