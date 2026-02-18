Hurtigruten Launches New Fjord and Arctic Voyages

[By: Hurtigruten]

Hurtigruten, the leader in iconic Norwegian coastal voyages, has unveiled three brand-new ‘Limited Collection’ itineraries for 2027–2028. The voyages, which include Hurtigruten’s first fjord-only itinerary and its most immersive fjord voyage to date, are shaped by Norway’s changing seasons and spectacular scenery, drawing on more than 130 years’ experience sailing this dramatic coastline. Guided by the unrivalled insight of Hurtigruten’s captains, guests will explore areas of the high Arctic and world-famous western fjords more in-depth than ever before.

Sailing between April 2027 and May 2028 aboard MS Trollfjord, the new Signature itineraries offer a deeper, more flexible way to explore Norway’s most celebrated coastal regions. Guests can expect to enjoy longer stays of typically nine to fifteen hours in fewer, less-visited ports - including new destinations such as Rosendal, Skjolden and Eidfjord - alongside adaptable sailing routes that allow captains to shape each journey around the day’s conditions, delivering the best scenery and wildlife encounters.

“No one knows the Norwegian coastline like Hurtigruten,” said Hedda Felin, CEO at Hurtigruten. “These new voyages are rooted in generations of local knowledge, allowing our captains to adapt each journey to the conditions of the day - revealing Norway at its most spectacular. They are voyages shaped by nature, guided by expertise, and created for travellers who want to truly connect with the places they visit, not just sail past them.”

To celebrate the launch, guests booking by 30 April 2026 will receive up to €500 in onboard credit per cabin.



The Signature ‘Limited Collection’ includes:

*NEW* The Inner Fjords Explorer – This is Hurtigruten’s first fjord-only itinerary and its most immersive fjord voyage to date. Sailing in spring and autumn, this eight-day voyage ventures from Bergen further than other cruise lines into four western fjords: Lysefjord, Hardangerfjord, Sognefjord and Nordfjord. This small ship voyage reaches the innermost parts of these fjords, with scenic sailing and captain’s discretion shaping the journey. Guests will also witness Ålesund’s Art Nouveau beauty, historic stave churches, and peaceful villages framed by waterfalls and mountains. Departing Bergen on 26 April 2027, 3 May 2027, 13 September 2027, 20 September 2027, 27 September 2027, 24 April 2028, 1 May 2028 & 8 May 2028

*NEW* The Arctic Circle Explorer – This is eight-day roundtrip winter voyage from Tromsø, spends the full journey deep in the Arctic Circle. The itinerary weaves through Lofoten, Alta and Honningsvåg, with an optional excursion to visit to the North Cape, the most northern point of mainland Europe and an overnight stay in Alta. The flexible scenic sailing plan, under the auroral oval, and minimal light pollution create ideal conditions for witnessing the Northern Lights. Departing Tromsø on 11 January 2028, 8 February 2028, 7 March 2028 & 4 April 2028.

NEW* The Arctic Line – This 12-day north or 11-day south winter voyage sailing between Copenhagen and Tromsø. Tracing the length of Norway’s coast, the itinerary includes Lofoten, the North Cape, and overnight stays in Alta and Tromsø, with up to seven days spent beneath the auroral oval to maximise Northern Lights opportunities. Departing Copenhagen on 31 December 2027, 28 January 2028, 25 February 2028 & 24 March 2028. Departing Tromsø on 18 January 2028, 15 February 2028, 14 March 2028 & 11 April 2028.



All voyages include Hurtigruten’s Signature onboard premium experience, with all-inclusive dining and drinks, daily talks from the Expedition Team and the line’s Norway’s Coastal Kitchen concept, showcasing regional ingredients sourced along the route. For more information or to book visit hurtigruten.com.