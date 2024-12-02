HPC Secures Key Project to Explore CNG Fuel Switch for Lake Kivu Vessels

[By: Hamburg Port Consulting]

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting GmbH (HPC) is proud to announce that it has successfully presented a detailed market analysis and pre-feasibility study on the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to power vessels on Lake Kivu and related land transport vehicles to major stakeholders in Kigali, Rwanda, after being awarded by Central Corridor Transit Transit Transport Facilitation Agency (CCTTFA) in August. This initiative represents a significant collaboration with the CCTTFA, Rwanda's Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), and other key stakeholders, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in the region.

The study's overarching goal is to evaluate the feasibility of transitioning from diesel and petrol-powered vessels and vehicles to those fueled by CNG, a cleaner and more sustainable alternative. This project aligns with Rwanda's ongoing efforts to exploit the methane gas reserves of Lake Kivu and convert them into CNG for local use. It forms part of a broader strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance energy security.

CCTTFA’s Role and Vision

CCTTFA, a multilateral agency established by Burundi, DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda governments, is leading this project as part of its mission to improve transport infrastructure and services along the Central Corridor. The agency’s involvement highlights the strategic importance of Lake Kivu and the surrounding regions within the broader regional transport network.

"Embracing cleaner and more sustainable fuel sources is crucial for the future of transport in the Central Corridor," said Emmanuel Rutagengwa, Head, Transport Policy & Planning at CCTTFA. "This study, conducted in partnership with MININFRA, HPC, and our local collaborators, is a vital step towards realizing our vision of a greener transport system that leverages local resources, benefiting not just Rwanda but the entire region."

HPC’s Scope in Driving Sustainable Solutions

HPC's scope of work for this project includes conducting a comprehensive status-quo analysis of the existing vessel fleet on Lake Kivu, assessing the technical and operational feasibility of a fuel switch, estimating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and identifying budget requirements and potential funding sources.

"We are honoured to continue our partnership with CCTTFA and MININFRA in advancing Rwanda’s vision for a sustainable future," said Ehab Habib, Vice President Middle East & Africa at HPC. "This project not only builds on our previous work but also sets the stage for significant advancements in green transport technologies in the region."

Collaboration for a Greener Future

This collaborative effort aims to deliver critical insights to guide the Rwandan government, private sector stakeholders, and other regional partners in developing and implementing an effective fuel switch program. The findings could extend beyond Lake Kivu to other lakes and transport modes within the Central Corridor, fostering a broader transition to CNG-powered transport.

HPC has a longstanding history of delivering comprehensive and impactful port consulting services globally. This latest project reaffirms HPC’s commitment to advancing sustainable transport solutions that meet today’s needs while safeguarding the future.