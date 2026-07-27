How SMRs and FNPPs Will Energize U.S. Ports at AAPA Annual Convention

[By American Association of Port Authorities]

As global trade, energy demand, and geopolitical uncertainty reshape the maritime landscape, ports are being called upon to play an even greater strategic role. This keynote panel will explore how emerging nuclear technologies, including Small Modular Reactors and Floating Nuclear Power Plants, could transform the future of port operations, strengthen U.S. energy security, and enhance maritime competitiveness. Hear from our distinguished panel as they examine the opportunities, challenges, and policy considerations shaping this next chapter in port infrastructure and innovation.

As the global maritime industry faces skyrocketing energy needs and disruptions to trade routes and shipbuilding markets, U.S. ports are uniquely positioned to serve as launchpads for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Floating Nuclear Power Plants (FNPPs). This session explores how integrating advanced nuclear tech into maritime logistics addresses a dual imperative: guaranteeing a power source for ports while giving the U.S. a competitive edge in shipbuilding and port development.