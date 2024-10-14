Hoppe Marine & Metis Cooperate for Cloud-Based Real-Time Fleet Optimization

[By: Hoppe Marine]

Hoppe Marine GmbH (Germany) and Metis (Greece) have entered into a strategic cooperation in the field of onboard Data Acquisition. More specifically the cooperation ensures the seamless integration of Hoppe’s data collection systems with the Metis cloud-based performance management platform. This partnership aims to expand the use of high-frequency data analytics in vessel performance management, offering customers greater flexibility for real-time monitoring and strategic decision-making.

The agreement was formalized during the SMM exhibition, with Panos Theodossopoulos (CEO, Metis) and Hauke Hendricks (Head of Sales, Hoppe Marine) representing their respective companies. Hauke Hendricks emphasizes: “Hoppe‘s strength, the precise data collection on board and its transmission for further processing on land, together with Metis platform offer our customers a great overall package to get large amounts of data optimally processed for further decision making!”

“This partnership is fully aligned with our telemetry-first approach and underscores our belief that collaboration is key to driving innovation and transparency across the maritime sector. In addition to our in-house technology and expertise, we are commercially partnering with Hoppe, which through its accurate onboard data collection system will allow us to scale and extend our market reach, offering at the same time more flexibility to our customers”, said Panos Theodossopoulos, CEO, Metis. Both companies look forward to leveraging their combined strengths to provide state-of-the-art maritime technology solutions.