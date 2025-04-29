Honoring the Past, Advancing the Future of American Maritime

[By: NAMEPA]

Each year on May 22, the United States observes National Maritime Day, marking the historic 1819 transatlantic voyage of the SS Savannah and celebrating the vital role of the American maritime industry in the nation’s economy, security, and global standing. In recognition of the industry’s far-reaching impact, National Maritime Week was launched in 2024 to extend the celebration, encourage collaboration, and drive innovation across the maritime community. With all the recent attention being focused on the maritime industry during this time, what better opportunity to get involved than with 3 days to recognize the maritime industry, seafarers, and advancements of technology that has impacted the industry to this day.

Taking place from May 20–22, 2025, in Washington, DC, National Maritime Week will bring together maritime leaders, government officials, policymakers, and stakeholders to exchange ideas and build momentum for a resilient and collaborative maritime future.

Tuesday, May 20, is a day of Innovation and Collaboration. Starting with MARAD’s Center for Maritime Innovation, this opening session will spotlight maritime innovation and maritime leadership. Key industry figures and government officials are expected to join the discussion on how technology and partnerships are reshaping the sector. In the afternoon, Blue Sky Maritime Coalition will come together to discuss collaboration in the maritime industry as a whole for advancing maritime technologies.

Wednesday, May 21 will focus on Revitalizing U.S. Maritime. The Maritime Accelerator for Resilience (MAR) will host a morning session centered on current legislation designed to revitalize the U.S. maritime industry. Senator Mark Kelly is invited to provide insights on The SHIPS Act and advancing strategic maritime industry reforms. Authors of ZERO POINT FOUR: How U.S. Leadership in Maritime Will Secure America’s Future will present bold strategies for rebuilding the U.S. fleet and maritime industrial base.

In the afternoon, NAMEPA (North American Marine Environment Protection Association) will host its Regional Gathering and Workshop on Workforce Development, aligning with MARAD’s workforce strategy. The session offers a collaborative space to assess progress, share best practices, and shape a template for a workforce development model for national implementation.

Thursday, May 22 is the day we are all waiting for! MARAD will kick off National Maritime Day with a formal celebration, paying tribute to the individuals and institutions driving U.S. maritime excellence.



Following the celebration, NAMEPA will present its signature Safety at Sea Seminar, focusing on maritime safety challenges and solutions. The event will feature the presentation of the USCG’s AMVER Awards, honoring ships and companies that demonstrated exceptional commitment to safety and life-saving efforts at sea. NAMEPA will be joined by senior Coast Guard leadership to help present the awards.

Supporting Organizations for this 3-day event include:

Alaska Chadux Network

American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA)??

American Waterways Operators?

Association of Ship Brokers and Agents (ASBA)?

BIMCO?

Blue Sky Maritime Coalition?

Connecticut Maritime Association Shipping?

Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA)?

Columbia River Steamship Operators’ Association Inc. (CRSOA)?

International Propellor Club?

International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P)?

International Work Boat Show

INTERTANKO?

Maritime Association of Port NY and NJ (MAPONY)?

Marine Exchange of Puget Sound?

Maritime Institute for Research and Industrial Development (MIRAID)?

Maritime Accelerator for Resilience (MAR)

National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE)

OPA 90

WISTA?USA

To learn more about National Maritime Week and how you can get involved, please visit: 2025 National Maritime Week - NAMEPA