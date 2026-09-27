Holland America Evolution Debuts Earlier

[By Holland America Line]

Oosterdam's Evolution being pulled forward by five weeks, adding several new cruises and opportunities to sail on the newly reimagined ship

The Holland America Evolution transformation of Oosterdam will now occur five weeks earlier than previously scheduled, meeting strong guest demand for cruises on the newly reimagined ship. Oosterdam will start its renovation earlier than planned, returning to service with its first post-Evolution voyage departing Oct. 31, 2027.

Holland America Line is moving Oosterdam's Holland America Evolution transformation earlier than previously planned, meeting strong demand for cruising on the newly imagined ships.

Holland America Line is moving Oosterdam's Holland America Evolution transformation earlier than previously planned, meeting strong demand for cruising on the newly imagined ships.

The revised schedule has allowed Holland America Line to add five additional voyages aboard the transformed Oosterdam, spanning the Mediterranean, Atlantic and Caribbean. To accommodate the accelerated Evolution, several previously published voyages from Sept. 11, 2027, to Dec. 9, 2027, have been canceled, and affected guests and travel advisors are being contacted directly about their rebooking options. The ship's refurbishment will take place in Marseille, France.

"We're very happy with the unprecedented response we've received to Holland America Evolution, and we're thrilled we can move up Oosterdam's dry dock to meet guest demand," said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line. "Starting earlier allows us to create five additional cruises on the newly reimagined ship. Guests will have more opportunities to enjoy all of the enhancements coming to Oosterdam, from new stateroom and suite categories to the Grand Dutch Café and redesigned Ocean Bar. We're excited to welcome guests aboard as Oosterdam begins this new chapter and to give them the opportunity to be among the first to experience her transformation."

Holland America Evolution builds on the experiences that have long defined the cruise line, pairing new enhancements with the premium service, carefully crafted itineraries and welcoming atmosphere guests have come to expect.

New Cruises Showcase Transformed Oosterdam

Following her dry dock, Oosterdam will embark on an inaugural post-transformation voyage: a 10-day cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome) to Trieste, Italy, departing Oct. 31, 2027. Guests aboard the sailing will be among the first to experience the reimagined ship while visiting destinations in Italy, Greece, Montenegro and Croatia.

The four additional new cruises include an 11-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste to Piraeus (Athens), Greece, departing Nov. 10, 2027; a seven-day Mediterranean cruise from Piraeus to Barcelona, Spain, departing Nov. 21, 2027; a 13-day transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, leaving Nov. 28, 2027; and an 11-day Caribbean itinerary roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale departing Dec. 11, 2027, providing guests with early opportunities to experience Oosterdam's Evolution enhancements across a variety of regions.

Guests booked on what were previously the inaugural cruise and first transatlantic cruise in December 2027 will have the opportunity to move to the corresponding new cruises and remain among the first guests aboard the post-Evolution Oosterdam. The new voyages will be open for sale in early October.

