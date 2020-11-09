Høglund and HB Hunte Develop Breakthrough CO2 Vessel

Automation, gas and system integration specialist, Høglund Marine Solutions, in collaboration with Oldenburg-based HB Hunte Engineering, has developed a breakthrough tank concept for LPG and CO2 transportation, based on existing, proven technology. This new system more than doubles current vessel cargo capacity to transport liquefied CO2, representing a vital step forward in the development of maritime transport solutions for the expanding CCS market, which will require maritime CO2 transport to scale up rapidly.

Høglund and HB Hunte’s transportation solution uses a unique bilobe tank with a capacity of 8000cbm, drawing on Cargo Handling System (CHS) and tank designs that they have previously proven in LNG, LPG and other sectors. The development of this unique solution came following a proof of concept request from gas technology experts.

The solution is readily available for use in existing tanker designs. It more than doubles the transportation capacity of liquid CO2 over current vessel capacity without the size, weight and stability concerns that would have come from a higher capacity “monolobe” design. It can be quickly adapted for LPG, giving extra flexibility to a vessel that uses them.

The tank configuration has a direct and positive impact for the use of different alternative material and reasonable fabrication processes while complying with IGC Code and conventional rule. This allows the production of a solution which is substantially lower cost and risk than conventional very large diameter cylindrical type offering the same capacity.

Currently, the maximum capacity for transporting liquefied CO2 is approximately 3600cbm, or roughly 1770 tonnes in dedicated CO2 tankers predominantly with specialist operators, Larvik shipping who have been transporting CO2 since 1988. However, as CCS chains develop, maritime transportation capacity needs to increase significantly, requiring innovation in tank design and cargo handling systems.

Commenting on this new groundbreaking solution, David Gunaseelan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Høglund: “With the global economy facing more pressure to reduce its carbon emissions, we must develop the technology for a viable CCS chain, and new ways of solving the complex challenges that come with upscaling CO2 transportation. I’m thrilled to work with HB Hunte to develop a readily viable solution, which significantly broadens our horizons and demonstrates the cross-sector thinking needed to reduce atmospheric carbon levels in as many ways as possible.

Adding his thoughts on the product, Wolfgang Franzelius, Director Sales & Business Development at HB Hunte: “CCS is a core technology area in realising the important goal of a net-zero economy. With new lines of finance emerging that support decarbonisation, we must develop the technology to achieve it at pace and scale. We are happy to team up with Høglund to support the development of safe and economical sea transport of captured carbon to a point where it cannot harm our planet.”

