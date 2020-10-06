HM Coastguard Searches for Missing Crewman from Ferry

By The Maritime Executive 10-06-2020 08:40:05

HM Coastguard coordinated a wide-scale search for a crewman reported missing from a ferry in the Irish Sea.

The Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre received a report at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 5, of a missing crew member from a ferry sailing from Dublin to Holyhead. The British coast guard launched a wide-scale search involving Porthdynllaen RNLI lifeboat, Holyhead RNLI all-weather lifeboat, and inshore lifeboat, Moelfre RNLI lifeboat, HM Coastguard's fixed-wing aircraft, and the rescue helicopter from the Irish Coastguard as well as North Wales Police for port and vessel searches.

According to reports, the crew member was last seen between 3.30 and 4 pm on Monday, October 5, and was determined to be missing during the voyage to Holyhead.

HM Coastguard coordinated a wide-scale air and sea search overnight covering over 1,000 square nautical miles with nothing found. HM Coastguard's fixed-wing aircraft and the Coastguard Rescue helicopter from Caernarfon were scheduled to make a further overflight of the search area based on the latest calculated search area on Tuesday, October 6th.

The search continued into the afternoon, but at 4:45 pm, HM Coastguard reported that the search had been concluded.



