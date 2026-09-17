Hempel Secures Three-Year Global Hull Coatings Agreement with Maersk for Fleet Dry Dockings

[By Hempel]

The agreement strengthens the companies’ long-standing relationship and highlights how high-performance hull coatings support improved fuel efficiency and vessel optimisation under defined operating conditions.

A three-year global agreement spanning Maersk’s 2026 to 2028 dry dock programme, securing Hempel a significant share of dry dockings.

Built on more than a decade of collaboration, with documented in-service performance of Hempel’s silicone coating technology supporting fuel-efficiency benefits, fouling defence and long-term hull protection.

The agreement accelerates joint initiatives to optimise hull performance and support Maersk’s operational efficiency and emissions-reduction efforts related to hull performance.

Copenhagen, 14 September 2026: Hempel A/S has signed a three-year global hull coatings agreement with A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), covering a substantial share of the company’s 2026 to 2028 dry dock programme.

“Maersk is widely recognised as a global leader in operational excellence and decarbonisation, setting the standard for our industry. We are very proud to work with a partner with such ambitious goals,” says Malgorzata Kolton, Executive Vice President and Head of Marine at Hempel A/S. “At Hempel, we believe that trust is earned through proven performance, reliable service and long-term results. We are delighted that Maersk’s confidence in our solutions has led to this agreement, which further strengthens the long-standing partnership between our companies and builds on our successful collaboration in advancing hull-performance solutions.”

Hull coatings are an important factor for vessel efficiency, with hull condition directly influencing fuel consumption, emissions and operating costs. This agreement goes beyond hull coatings: Maersk and Hempel will further strengthen their collaboration through joint initiatives, from driving dry docking excellence to enhancing in-service performance.

“Hull performance is an important contributor to fuel efficiency and our emission reduction ambitions,” says Kristian Brauner, Head of Fleet Operations at Maersk. “Through this new agreement, we ensure that we can continue to innovate and optimise vessel performance across our fleet.”

For years, Hempel’s advanced hull coatings, including the industry-leading Hempaguard silicone range, have helped customers improve hull performance and reduce fuel consumption and associated CO? emissions under defined operating conditions.

Since its launch in 2013, Hempaguard has been applied more than 6,000 times. Based on Hempel’s performance calculations and DNV-validated methodology, these applications are estimated to have enabled marine customers to avoid approximately 43.4 million tonnes of CO? compared with conventional coating benchmarks. Actual savings vary depending on vessel type, trading patterns, speed, hull condition, maintenance practices and service profile.

The agreement reinforces sustained customer confidence in the proven performance of Hempaguard silicone technology and reflects continued demand for Hempel’s premium hull-performance solutions.