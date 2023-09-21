HEMEXPO Signs MoU with Greek Exporters Association, SEVE

Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters – a leading suppliers and exporters association for the international shipping sector, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE).



Signed during the Thessaloniki International Fair on Friday 15 September by Mr. Symeon Diamantidis, President SEVE, and HEMEXPO President, Ms. Eleni Polychronopoulou, the MoU establishes a general framework of cooperation for the organizations to enhance their export orientation and strengthen their collective position in the international market.



As part of the agreement, which was originally discussed at the SEVE Export Summit VII in 2019, HEMEXPO and SEVE aim to:

Support outward orientation, promotion, training, and certification of industry businesses, as well as business networking (B2B) and their connection with foreign markets.

Highlight Greek manufacturing and industry as a strategic business partner at the international level.

Strengthen research and development in export sectors, as well as the transfer of industrial training to create a large pool of highly specialised labour.

During the signing, Mr. Diamantidis emphasized the pivotal role played by both organizations in the Greek economy. He pointed out that one of their common characteristics is the exceptional prospects presented by the sectors they represent. Furthermore, he highlighted how these prospects could be transformed into reality, resulting in high growth rates for the member companies of both organizations and increased added value for the Greek economy.



Ms. Polychronopoulou, said: "I am very excited about the opportunity for Greek Manufacturers of Maritime Equipment to work closely with the Association of Greek Exporters, SEVE. Both organizations share the same primary focus – a business orientation that prioritises foreign markets. The goal is to boost the country's exports and I firmly believe that the memorandum we signed will yield tangible results in both the short and long term.



“The two organizations will also address a crucial issue facing the country's productive sectors today, which is the lack of a sufficient number of highly specialized professionals. This shortage is a feature of almost every sector of the economy and must be addressed urgently."

