HEMEXPO President appointed as Vice-Chair of SEA Europe

Helen Polychronpoulou, President HEMEXPO and Vice-Chair SEA Europe HEMEXPO logo

HEMEXPO President, Helen Polychronpoulou has vowed to redouble efforts for the voice of Europe’s shipbuilding and marine equipment to be heard, following her election as a Vice-Chair of SEA Europe at an Annual General Meeting held on 10 June.

SEA Europe represents European shipbuilding and marine equipment associations across 16 countries. It provides representation for the European maritime civil and naval technology industries for interests involved in the production, maintenance, repair and conversion of all ship types and floating structures. The organisation also represents the entire supply chain through a wide range of producers of maritime systems, equipment material and services.

“This is an important time for the industry, where collaboration and new technology development are vital to addressing its challenges, improving vessel performance and meeting International Maritime Organization climate objectives,” Helen commented. “HEMEXPO has been a member of SEA Europe since 2015 and we have worked in close collaboration to champion the European marine equipment manufacturing and ship building and repair industries worldwide.

“It is a true honour to be elected Vice-Chair of SEA Europe and I am delighted to take this opportunity to deepen HEMEXPO’s partner role and provide further support to the industry as it moves forward.”

Helen has dedicated her career to the growth and development of the Greek marine equipment manufacturing industry. In addition to her role as HEMEXPO President, she is Executive Vice President at Environmental Protection Engineering, Business Development Manager for ballast water technology company ERMA FIRST and President of METIS Cyberspace Technology SA.

During the AGM, SEA Europe appointed René Berkvens, CEO of Damen Group as its new Chair. The body also elected six other Vice-Chairs, all of whom hold senior executive positions at national member association companies.

