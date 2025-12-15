Helm Reaches 400 Customers For Helm CONNECT

[By: Helm Operations]

Helm Operations announced today that it has reached 400 customers and more than 10,000 vessels and assets running on Helm CONNECT worldwide, marking a major milestone for one of the maritime industry’s most widely adopted maintenance and operations platforms.

The achievement reflects Helm’s expanding role as the operational foundation for fleets across towing, offshore support, passenger vessels, barges, dredging, and other specialized service segments. As more operators in more verticals adopt Helm CONNECT, the platform is increasingly becoming the connective layer fleets rely on to standardize, streamline, and scale their daily operations.

“This milestone isn’t just about hitting a number — it’s a reflection of the trust operators place in us across very different parts of the industry,” said James Wadsworth, CEO of Helm Operations. “From high-frequency passenger operations to complex offshore support and everything in between, customers are choosing Helm because it delivers reliability, consistency, and clarity across their fleets. We’re proud to see more organizations using Helm CONNECT as the backbone of how they run.”

Helm’s continued growth is being driven by operators looking to modernize their maintenance, safety, compliance, and crewing processes — and by Helm’s ability to support these needs across a wide range of operational models. Recent projects, including Washington State Ferries’ fleet-wide crew dispatch modernization, demonstrate how large and complex organizations are turning to Helm for mission-critical operational systems that need to scale cleanly and perform under pressure.

“With more customers depending on Helm CONNECT every day, we’re focused on building the next generation of tools that help fleets operate smarter and more efficiently,” Wadsworth added. “From deeper integrations to predictive insights and intelligent automations, the future of fleet management is connected and user-centered, and we’re excited to be helping our customers get there.”

Helm CONNECT is now used daily in more than 35 countries, powering asset management, safety programs, crewing, dispatch, regulatory compliance, and operational workflows across thousands of vessels and shoreside teams. Helm continues to expand its partner ecosystem and integration capabilities, strengthening its position as the central operating system for maritime fleets across a growing range of operational environments.