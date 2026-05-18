Helm Operations Receives U.S. Coast Guard Recognition for Digital Logbook

[By: Helm Operations]

Helm Operations, a market leader in fleet management software for the maritime industry, today announced that Helm CONNECT Logbook has received official recognition from the United States Coast Guard (USCG). The recognition confirms that Helm CONNECT's digital Logbook meets federal standards for commercial vessel record keeping, giving US operators a fully accepted alternative to traditional paper logs.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the commercial maritime industry, where paper-based logs have long been the norm despite the inefficiencies they create for vessel crews, shore-based teams, and compliance personnel.

"This recognition reflects years of close collaboration with our customers and a deep commitment to building software that meets the real-world demands of commercial vessel operations," said James Wadsworth, CEO, Helm Operations. "For US operators, this removes the last barrier to going fully digital — and we're proud to be the solution they can trust to get them there."

Connecting Vessel and Shore in Real Time

Helm CONNECT Logbook replaces paper-based record keeping with a digital solution that gives vessel crews and shore teams access to the same accurate, up-to-date information at all times.

Events logged on the vessel are immediately available to dispatchers, compliance managers, and operations leaders back at the office — eliminating the delays, transcription errors, and communication gaps that paper logs create.

Helm CONNECT Logbook is part of the broader Helm CONNECT Logistics module, which centralizes vessel operations including dispatching, job tracking, and billing on a single platform used by commercial operators across North America and beyond.