Headway Presents Low-Carbon Solutions at Nor-Shipping

[By Headway Technology]

From June 6 to 9, the 29th Nor-Shipping conference was held in Oslo, Norway. Headway Technology Group presented low-carbon solutions together with other products. On the second day of the exhibition, a unique low-carbon themed seminar was held at the Headway booth. To address the shipping industry’s concerns, Headway’s team shared with the audience the latest research and innovative products such as low flashpoint fuel supply system for methanol, a duplex scrubber plus carbon capture solution, and an air lubrication system. The speech drew enthusiastic responses from attendees, and many expressed their intention to further cooperate with Headway.

Nor-shipping is one of the world's best known maritime exhibitions. The exhibition area of this exhibition is 30,011 square meters, and the number of exhibitors reached 671, fostering a good communication and cooperation platform for exhibitors, buyers and visitors from all over the world.

At the seminar, Headway project engineers shared with the audience the latest cutting-edge information and regulatory updates of the shipping industry and introduced their latest independent R&D achievements, such as their low flashpoint fuel supply system for methanol and their duplex scrubber and carbon capture system. According to reports, OceanGuard® LFSS is suitable for sea/river-going methanol dual-fuel ships. The system includes a methanol fuel supply module, heat exchange system, nitrogen generator system and security control system.

The OceanGuard® Exhaust Gas Cleaning System provides flexible designs like U-type, I-type and L-type scrubbers, according to space availability onboard. Open, closed and hybrid solutions, together with advanced ultra-fine atomization technology brings it many advantages such as no filler packing layer, low back pressure and low energy consumption. When integrating the Headway Carbon Capture, Storage and Utilization System (which provides no less than 80% decarbonization efficiency and produces CO2 with purity over 99.6%), the EGCS enables ships to continue to use high-sulfur oil at full load and reduces ship fuel costs by about 25%. In addition, the seminar also mentioned the latest air lubrication system developed by Headway, which also attracted much attention.

Headway's CCSU system

Deeply engaged in the global market for many years, Headway has defined its vision of “Innovation for better low-carbon solution " based on experience in BWMS and all previous products. Headway is focusing on carbon neutrality and the trend of ship intelligence. In the future, Headway will continue to upgrade its global service network, online technical training and service platform to provide users with comprehensive, around-the-clock, localized low-carbon solutions and technical services for a green, smart, and sustainable shipping industry.

