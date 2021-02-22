Headhunter Introduces New Model to its Tidal Wave HMX Line

The new TW-HMX-301LP By The Maritime Executive 02-22-2021 10:48:00

Headhunter is pleased to introduce an update to the proven line of Tidal Wave HMX® Marine Sanitation Devices. The new TW-HMX-301LP is U.S. Coast Guard certified to treat 300 U.S. gallons of wastewater per day.

This system is suitable for U.S.-flagged vessels carrying six people when treating combined black and grey water or twelve people when treating black water only.

The Tidal Wave HMX® compact sewage treatment plants are U.S. Coast Guard-certified Type II Marine Sanitation Devices, and they are IMO Approved for worldwide compliance with MEPC.227(64). Our marine standard models are available in a wide range of sizes, from 300 up to 50,000 U.S. gallons per day. These systems provide automated processing of onboard sewage.

Designed for quick starts and stops with the push of a button, the Tidal Wave HMX® system uses floculant settling, chemical oxidation, hydro-maceration and patented crossflow separation techniques to thoroughly destroy influent biomass. This is all done without the need for an additional sludge retention tank onboard.

The optional electrocatalytic system generates sodium hypochlorite on location from seawater or brine, thus eliminating consumable chlorine during operation. The six-stage treatment system provides trouble free treatment of black and gray water with a sterile effluent for disposal. The process allows the treatment technique to be customized after installation for varying hydraulic and organic loading conditions, or to meet varying performance standards in different areas. These systems are provided in polyethlene, marine grade aluminum or steel construction with a durable, flexible ceramic, epoxy coating for superior corrosion protection.

Headhunter’s Tidal Wave HMX® Sewage treatment systems can also be customized for the unique requirements of various applications. For example, offshore installations often dictate that equipment is prepared for IEC or NEC hazardous environments.

For more information, please visit Headhunter at https://www.headhunterinc.com/.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.