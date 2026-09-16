HD Hyundai Samho, Avikus and ClassNK Sign Autonomous Navigation System MOU

[By ClassNK]

HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., Avikus Co, Ltd. and NIPPON KAIJI KYOKAI (ClassNK), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a Joint Development Project (JDP) aimed at developing a ship design incorporating Avikus' autonomous navigation solution, "HINAS Control," and assessing its suitability for obtaining a ClassNK notation related to autonomous navigation. The signing ceremony was held at the ClassNK booth at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The non-mandatory International Code of Safety for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS Code) was adopted at the 111th session of the IMO Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 111) and entered into force on July 1, 2026, marking further progress in the development of an international regulatory framework for maritime autonomous surface ships. Against this background, the three parties have agreed to jointly conduct technical studies and verification based on ClassNK’s “Guidelines for Automated/Autonomous Operation of Ships”, drawing on HD Hyundai Samho’s ship design and construction technologies, Avikus’s autonomous navigation technologies, and ClassNK’s expertise in rules and certification.

Under the project, the three parties will assess the technical feasibility of applying the system to an actual vessel under construction, an 180K LNG carrier, with a view to expanding its application to actual vessels in the future.

The roles of each party are as follows:

* HD Hyundai Samho: Development of the basic vessel design incorporating the requirements for the target notation specified in the Guidelines

* Avikus: Provision of the autonomous navigation solution, HINAS Control, and technical support for autonomous navigation algorithms and system functions

* ClassNK: Design review and assessment based on the notation requirements specified in the Guidelines

Mr. Hak-Mu Shim, Executive Vice President and Head of Design Division at HD Hyundai Samho, commented:

“This MOU marks an important first step toward securing advanced autonomous navigation technology by proactively obtaining Approval in Principle for compliance with classification notation requirements. By combining ClassNK's regulatory expertise, Avikus's cutting-edge autonomous technology, and HD Hyundai Samho's shipbuilding capabilities, we look forward to providing safer and more innovative autonomous vessel solutions to our customers.”

Mr. Hayato Suga, President & CEO of ClassNK, commented:

“At a time when international technical standards for autonomous ships are rapidly evolving, trilateral collaboration among a shipbuilder, an autonomous navigation solution provider, and a classification society is highly significant. Through this project, we will contribute to the safe implementation of autonomous ships in society.

Mr. Do-Hyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus, commented:

“We are pleased to pursue the verification of our HINAS Control technology in collaboration with a world-leading shipyard and classification society. HINAS Control has already been adopted as a standard solution for vessels within the HD Hyundai Group, building a solid track record of operational experience. This JDP will serve as an important opportunity to objectively verify the safety and reliability of the technology against classification standards. Through this collaboration, we aim to further enhance the reliability of autonomous navigation and accelerate our expansion into the global market.

Building on the collaboration established through this MOU, the three parties will continue to contribute to accelerating the realization of autonomous ships and creating a safer and more efficient maritime transportation environment.