Have Some Fun at Sea with 'Training Ship', a Comedy Adventure

[By:Richard Hughes and Lavinia M Hughes]

1975: Six-year-old Jake lives near the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay, a poor kid who wistfully watches the cadets. Will he put his thoughts into action? Written by an alumnus with a revisionist recollection of the Academy’s last all-male European training cruise. A fictional remembrance of cadet life, hijinks, experiences, and unexpected adventures. Might the cadets find it necessary to sail the T/S Bay State themselves? Training Ship is a high seas coming of age tale to warm your heart.

