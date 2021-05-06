Hardide Coatings Delivers Solution for DeltaTek Global's SeaCure Tech

By The Maritime Executive 05-06-2021 02:51:23

Hardide Coatings is providing its advanced Hardide-T coating for well construction specialist DeltaTek Global’s SeaCure® technology.

The Hardide-T coating was selected to provide a hard-wearing surface within DeltaTek’s SeaCure® ball drop subsea cementing system which delivers stabbed-in, inner string cementing for subsea wells. When compared to traditional methods, the system significantly reduces cement wastage, delivering substantial CO2 emission reductions.

The ball drop system requires a bespoke seat to be positioned at the bottom of the inner string within the latch in adaptor. This internal diameter restriction requires a hard-wearing surface to ensure no erosion or corrosion damage occurs while pumping cement.

The internal profiles of the low alloy steel seats were coated with Hardide-T, nanostructured tungsten/tungsten carbide chemical vapour deposition (CVD) coating. It is developed specifically for heavy duty applications in extremely abrasive, erosive or corrosive environments or in applications involving shock loads where impact resistance is required.

The tested seats showed no signs of erosion or corrosion and the Hardide-T coating is now specified on the SeaCure® seat. It has now been used successfully on all SeaCure® jobs using the ball drop system in regions such as the North Sea, West of Shetland and the Arctic Circle.

David Shand, chief operating officer at DeltaTek said: “Following the impressive performance of the Hardide-T coating on our ArticuLock® system, we had no hesitation in contacting the Hardide team to discuss our requirements for SeaCure®. The coating has already been deployed in harsh operating conditions where the system has successfully been pumping up to 3,000 barrels of cement at eight barrels per minute for up to ten hours with no erosion or corrosion noted during post-job inspection.”

Philip Kirkham, CEO of Hardide Coatings commented: “Hardide coatings are proven to optimise component performance and extend operating times safely and reliably. Our Hardide-T coating has already been deployed across 16 SeaCure® projects from the North Sea to the Arctic Circle. We’re excited to work with DeltaTek who share our performance enhancing, time-saving ethos in the innovative well construction technologies that they develop.”

