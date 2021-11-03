Hantong Shipyard Orders New Series of Kamsarmaxes from Oldendorff

This summer, we signed another two batches of newbuilding contracts for a series of eco Kamsarmaxes with our friends at HANTONG Shipyard. The orders are for 5 firm vessels and 7 options. The options are likely to be declared during Q1 of 2022, which would mean that we will have built a total of 31 vessels at Hantong between 2016 and 2023, comprised of 7 Newcastlemaxes and 24 Kamsarmaxes.

The latest orders are for the new Sdari-82 (2020) design, which features an improved hull form for an even lower consumption and a better light running margin (LRM) for the propeller. At a speed of 14.0 knots, the consumption of the MAN-B&W 6S60ME-C 10.5 engine on design load draft will be 23.18 tons (basis ISO conditions and a LCV of 42,700 kj/kg).

The firm and optional vessels will deliver between July 2022 and September 2023. Some of them have been resold to another owner.

Next month, Hantong will also deliver the last two 209,000 tdw Newcastlemax newbuildings (MV “Heide Oldendorff” and MV “Hauke Oldendorff”), which will service a 10 year Contract of Affreightment from 2023 onwards.

So far this year, OLDENDORFF CARRIERS has acquired 16 vessels and holds 7 options:

2 x 182,000 tdw – NBs ex-yard Namura Nov-22 and Feb-23

1 x 119,000 tdw – built 2013 at Sanoyas

1 x 111,000 tdw – built 2012 at Mitsui

1 x 99,000 tdw – built 2013 at Tsuneishi Zhoushan

2 x 96,000 tdw – built 2011 and 2013 at Imabari

2 x 93,000 tdw – built 2012 at Cosco Zhoushan

5 x 82,000 tdw – NBs ex-yard Hantong Jul-22 onwards (+ 7 options)

2 x 61,000 tdw – NBs ex-yard DACKS Jul-22

We strive to maintain a modern and environmentally friendly fleet to serve our clients. Of the roughly 750 owned and chartered vessels in our fleet list, around 200 are on floating index-based period charters and around 80 on fixed rate period charters.

