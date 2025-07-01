Russian Attack Sub Surfaces Right Next to French Trawler off Brittany

The crew of a French trawler had an unsettling experience while transiting near Guernsey last weekend: a Russian submarine surfaced within sight, then continued on its way on a transit of the English Channel.

The fishing vessel Belenos was under way off the coast of Finisterre on Saturday when an unidentified attack sub surfaced nearby. It was close enough that the trawler's crew were able to capture detailed images of the hull and conning tower. According to Premar Atlantique, the Russian sub was in transit northbound and was being accompanied by the frigate Normandie. The movement was routine and fully monitored by French authorities, and it "did not cause any concern."

The sub was en route to its home port after departing Russia's base in Syria, according to Le Telegramme. Based on photos, it was a Kilo-class, but the exact name of the sub remains confidential for now; the task of tracking was passed off to the UK Royal Navy, which typically reveals the identity of Russian vessels several days after each operation.

While there is no indication that the crew of the Belenos was in danger, fatal accidents have occurred during submarine surfacing and near-surface operations in the past. The most infamous disaster was an emergency-blow surfacing test carried out aboard the U.S. Navy sub USS Greeneville. The sub struck and punctured the hull of the Japanese fishery training ship Ehime Maru, and nine people were killed, including four high school students.