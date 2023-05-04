Hanjin Busan Newport Company has Joined the Portchain Connect Network

Hanjin Busan Newport Company implements Portchain Connect to simplify the berth alignment process with shipping lines.

[By: Portchain]

Portchain today announced Hanjin Busan Newport Company (HJNC) has joined the Portchain Connect network. HJNC uses Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain is excited to partner with HJNC to simplify their communication channels and improve overall berth alignment. Portchain Connect enables HJNC to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.



Portchain Connect

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy- to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information. "We are excited to work with HJNC and help them drive efficiencies in their berth alignment process by facilitating streamlined data exchange with their shipping line customers. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and continuously improving the platform based on user feedback." Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder. www.portchain.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.