Guy Harvey Foundation and Coastal Conservation Association

[By: Coastal Conservation Association]

The Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) and Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida, two leading conservation organizations, have partnered to expand environmental education, strengthen coastal ecosystem awareness and invest in the next generation of conservation leaders across the Sunshine State.

Through this partnership, the GHF has developed new, co-branded educational content aligned with CCA’s ecosystem restoration initiatives, spotlighting the critical role of oysters, clams, salt marshes and mangroves in protecting Florida’s coastal waters. The lessons will enhance GHF’s existing conservation education programming while introducing educators and students to CCA’s hands-on restoration efforts and driven stewardship.

As part of the partnership agreement, CCA serves as sponsor of the Guy Harvey Foundation’s Conservation Education Training (CET) sessions for teachers. Last year, educators attended a CCA-sponsored CET at the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve in Ponte Vedra Beach. The Guy Harvey Conservation Education program is open to all elementary, middle and high school educators and includes all the materials, classroom supplies and educational content they need to inspire, excite and encourage the next generation of ocean conservationists. Through this immersive, experiential program, educators, and by extension schools and school districts, can participate in regional professional development opportunities dedicated to environmental Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education. Following their training in the program, participants become Guy Harvey Conservation Educators who are then empowered with the knowledge and resources they can share with students to foster environmental awareness and contribute to a sustainable future. The program also offers grants for field trips and supplies, enabling Guy Harvey Conservation Educators to further enhance their teaching and instill conservation values in students.

In addition, GHF has committed a sponsorship to provide a $25,000 Youth Scholarship in the 2026 CCA Florida STAR Youth Fishing Competition, further strengthening the partnership between Guy Harvey Foundation and CCA Florida’s youth-focused initiatives.

“This partnership with CCA represents a powerful alignment of shared values, education, conservation and long-term stewardship of our coastal ecosystems,” said Jessica Harvey, CEO of the Guy Harvey Foundation. “By combining our educational expertise with CCA’s restoration-focused mission, we are creating meaningful pathways for teachers, students and young leaders to understand, protect and advocate for Florida’s vital marine habitats.”

CCA’s support of GHF’s teacher training program further underscores the organization’s commitment to conservation education and community engagement. Through these collaborative efforts, educators are better equipped to bring ecosystem science into the classroom while students gain a deeper appreciation for the interconnected role coastal habitats play in Florida’s environmental and economic future.

“Partnering with the Guy Harvey Foundation allows us to amplify the impact of conservation beyond the water and into the classroom,” CCA Florida Executive Director Brian Gorski said. “By connecting hands-on ecosystem restoration with meaningful education and teacher training, we are investing in the next generation of conservation leaders.”