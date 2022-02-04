GTT to Design Tanks of 6 LNG Carriers for Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner, the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd., for the tank design of six new LNGCs1.

GTT will design the tanks of these six LNG carriers, with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT’s membrane containment system.

The delivery of these six vessels will take place between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2026.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.