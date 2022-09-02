GTT Selected by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to Design New LNG Tanks

Paris – September 1st, 2022. GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of four new LNGCs1 on behalf of an Asian ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, each of which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled during the fourth quarter of 2026, the first and second quarters of 2027.

