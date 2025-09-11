Japanese Team Conducts World's First Railgun Test Shot at a Vessel

Japan's navy has persisted in the pursuit of a usable, durable electromagnetic railgun, continuing a hunt that the U.S. Navy has (for public purposes) abandoned. Its Acquisition Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) has recently conducted what it believes to be the first successful test firing of a railgun at a target vessel in the world, and has released images of the trial shots.

The weapon is mounted on the bow of the test vessel JS Asuka, operating out of Yokosuka. Tests appear to have been conducted against targets on a small workboat at a position off the coast. ATLA did not provide further details of the results.

Conceptually, railguns offer tantalizing benefits for the warfighter. Compared to a conventional cannon, the rounds are smaller, cheaper, and are made of inert pieces of metal. This means that the ship's magazines can fit in more rounds per cubic foot, and they are impossible to detonate in the event of a casualty.

Unlike lasers and microwave systems - which get lumped together with railguns as "directed energy weapons" - railgun rounds are physical objects with a ballistic trajectory, unaffected by smoke or rain. Since they go up and come down again, they can be fired at warships or shore targets out of sight, beyond the curvature of the horizon - which lasers by definition cannot do. Technologists hope that these rounds could also be swift and accurate enough to counter hypersonic missile threats in an air-defense role.

In practice, getting a railgun to work aboard a vessel has proven to be a difficult assignment. Ejecting a piece of tungsten from the gun at 4,500 knots generates tremendous heat and force, which tends to burn out the barrel at a rapid pace. The guns also take a huge amount of power to operated - hence the prioritization of use on ships, where it is easier to arrange for the sheer mass of the power supply.