GTT Receives Samsung Heavy Industries Order for LNG Tank Design

By The Maritime Executive 12-15-2020 07:33:38

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of a new 174,000 m3 LNGC1 on behalf of a ship-owner whose name remains confidential at this stage.

GTT will design the tank, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: "We are pleased to receive this order from one of the key players in the shipbuilding industry, SHI, as well as further extending our long-standing partnership.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.