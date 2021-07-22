GTT Receives Orders for the Tank Design of Two New LNG Carriers

GTT announces that it has received, at the end of June, orders from its partners the Korean shipyards Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of two new LNGCs1.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3.

The LNGC built by HSHI, on behalf of a Liberia ship-owner, will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane technology and the LNGC built by DSME, on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system. This last LNGC’s order replaces the order for the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU2) with a capacity of 263,000 m3, announced in June 2020 and scheduled for delivery in 2023.

The vessels will be delivered at the end of 2023.

