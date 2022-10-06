GTT Receives Order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for Tank Design

GTT announces that it has received, in the third quarter, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of seven new LNGCs1, on behalf of an Asian ship owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2026.

