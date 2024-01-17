GTT Receives Order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for VLEC Tank Design

[By: GTT]

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner, the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, for the tank design of three new Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks for these three vessels, which will each offer a total capacity of 98,000m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT. This new order brings to 25 the number of VLECs (ordered, under construction or in operation) adopting GTT's Mark III technology.

Delivery is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027.