GTT Receives LNG Tank Design Order for Maran Gas

By MarEx 2019-05-13 14:44:45

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) concerning the tank design of two new 174,000 m3 LNG carriers on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Maran Gas.

The delivery of the ships is planned for the first half of 2021.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT commented: "We are very pleased to continue our partnership of excellence with DSME with this new order for Maran Gas.”

