GTT Receives 2 Orders for Tank Design of New LNG Carrier & 2 New VLECs

GTT announces that it has received, in the fourth quarter of 2022, two orders from its partners the Korean shipyards Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Heavy Industries for, respectively, the tank design of a new Liquefied Natural Gas Carrier (LNGC), and the tank design of two new Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs).

The LNG carrier will have a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the membrane containment system MarkIII Flex developed by GTT. Intended for the European ship owner TMS Cardiff, its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The two VLECs will be fitted with the membrane containment system MarkIII developed by GTT, each with a cargo capacity of 98,000 m3. Intended for the Japanese ship owner IINO LINES, their delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.