Greensea IQ Welcomes Brooks Converse as Director of Business Development

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ, a leader in maritime technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brooks Converse as Director of Business Development. In this role, Brooks will focus on driving the growth and adoption of EverClean, the company’s flagship proactive in-water hull cleaning solution, while building stronger partnerships within the maritime industry.

Brooks holds a Master of Science in International Transportation Management from the State University of New York Maritime College. His comprehensive understanding of port operations equips him to effectively address the challenges and constraints faced by maritime stakeholders during port activities. With a robust background in sales and consulting, Brooks is well-positioned to support the expansion of EverClean’s innovative approach to maintaining always-clean hulls, which ensures environmental compliance and operational efficiency.

“I am excited to join Greensea IQ and to focus on expanding the EverClean solution,” said Brooks Converse. “As someone with a deep understanding of port operations, I recognize the significant value that proactive hull cleaning brings to vessel operators and the maritime industry as a whole. I look forward to working with our customers to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and operational excellence.”

Rob Howard, Chief Growth Officer at Greensea IQ, expressed enthusiasm about Brooks’ new role: “We are thrilled to add Brooks to our EverClean team. His deep understanding of the maritime industry and his experience in port operations make him the perfect fit to lead the growth of EverClean. With Brooks on board, we are well-equipped to deliver even greater value to our customers and to expand our footprint in the global maritime market.”

Brooks’ appointment underscores Greensea IQ’s commitment to attracting top talent and advancing EverClean’s mission to redefine hull maintenance for the maritime industry.