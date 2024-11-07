Greensea IQ's $2.79M Contract for IQNS with EOD Edge Upgrade for U.S. Navy

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ, a leader in subsea robotics and defense solutions, is proud to announce the award of over $2.79M contract through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and Darley of Itasca, IL, as part of DLA’s Tailored Logistics Support Program. This contract will supply the U.S. Navy with the IQNS system, enhanced with the EOD Edge Upgrade, to improve the capabilities of the MK20 Defender Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) platform as part of the Navy’s Maritime Expeditionary Standoff Response (MESR) initiative.

The IQNS system is being delivered over the next 4-6 months, providing cutting-edge navigation and autonomy solutions to the U.S. Navy’s expanding fleet of MK20 Defender ROVs. The system was specifically designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing platform, offering a critical upgrade to enhance Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) missions with greater precision and operational efficiency.

The IQNS with EOD Edge Upgrade was rigorously tested in partnership with the Navy earlier this year and has proven to meet the demanding requirements of the fleet expansion.

“Our team worked closely with the U.S. Navy throughout 2024 to ensure the IQNS would fulfill the operational needs of the MESR program. The successful testing and validation demonstrate the value of this system in providing advanced capabilities for our nation’s defense forces,” said Paco Santana, VP of Business Development, Defense at Greensea IQ.

The IQNS represents Greensea IQ’s continued commitment to innovation in the field of subsea robotics, offering unmatched performance in navigation and autonomy for military and defense applications.