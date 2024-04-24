Greensea IQ and VideoRay Announce Transformative Five-Year Partnership

[By: Greensea IQ]

Greensea IQ, a pioneer in marine technology development, and VideoRay, a global leader in underwater robotics, have announced the extension of their strategic partnership. The renewed five-year, multi-million dollar agreement underscores both companies' dedication to improving the performance and dependability of their products, as well as fostering innovation within the inspection class ROV sector.

Under this collaboration, Greensea IQ and VideoRay will leverage their combined expertise and apply dedicated resources to develop industry-leading systems that promise to deliver unparalleled value and reliability to customers worldwide. The companies have already begun work on the development of Professional Workspace software for VideoRay’s Ally, the newest member of their Mission Specialist family.

"The Master Agreement between Greensea IQ and VideoRay illustrates the significant commitment both companies are making to our US Navy and defense customers. This Agreement ensures our customers will have constant and stable access to the most advanced remote undersea robotics platform available. This Agreement removes the blockages of day-to-day operations and allows us to focus on technology advancement and customer satisfaction while maintaining our collaborative position as a world leader in ROV solutions." said Ben Kinnaman, CEO, of Greensea IQ.

This strategic alliance is more than a mere collaboration; it represents a shared vision for the future. By combining Greensea IQ's leading technology platform with VideoRay's leading Mission Specialist series ROVs, the partnership is set to introduce breakthrough solutions that address the current and future needs of subsea defense and commercial customers.

"With our long-standing partnership, this new deal ensures our capability to address the long-term software demands of our defense customers while harnessing emerging technological advancements to bolster our Mission Specialist capabilities. Ultimately, all our customers stand to gain from this arrangement," stated Chris Gibson, CEO of VideoRay.

Customers of VideoRay and Greensea IQ can expect advanced products, enhanced services, and innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the subsea industry. This partnership reaffirms both companies’ commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and leading the way in technological innovation.