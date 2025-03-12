Greenock Cruise Port Joins Global Ports Holding Network

[By: Global Ports Holding Ltd.]

Global Ports Holding Ltd. (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 50-year agreement with Clydeport Operations Limited, a subsidiary of Peel Ports Group, to operate Greenock Cruise Port. This agreement marks GPH’s entry into Scotland and further strengthens its presence in the UK.

Following the addition of Liverpool Cruise Port in April 2024, GPH’s first UK operation, the inclusion of Greenock further expands the company’s growing footprint in Northern Europe. This enhances GPH’s strategic position in key cruise itineraries connecting the UK, Ireland, and the Nordic countries.

Under the lease agreement GPH will operate Greenock Cruise Port and provide services at this key gateway to Scotland, Northern Europe and the Baltic regions. Strategically located on the banks of the River Clyde, just 25 miles west of Glasgow, the port offers seamless access to Scotland’s cultural and natural wonders. Its prime location also offers excellent road and rail links to Glasgow—home to Scotland’s top cultural attractions—and Edinburgh, the nation’s historic capital.

Greenock Cruise Port has experienced significant growth, welcoming over 80 cruise calls in 2024, with numbers expected to rise further in 2025 and 2026. As one of the UK’s leading cruise hubs, the port can accommodate the largest cruise vessels in the world and boasts facilities for homeport and transit operations. Building on this momentum, GPH is focused on enhancing cruise operations and attracting more passengers, aiming to stimulate economic growth for the local community and create new business opportunities in the region.

Celebrated for its stunning landscapes, historic castles, iconic lochs, and world-famous whisky distilleries, Scotland continues to attract cruise passengers from around the world. From historic landmarks to breathtaking scenery, including Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, Greenock offers visitors authentic and unforgettable experiences at the heart of the country’s most cherished destinations.

Stephen Xuereb, Chief Operating Officer of Global Ports Holding, commented: “Greenock Cruise Port is an important addition to our network, strengthening our presence in Northern Europe. Our priority is to enhance operational efficiency and the passenger experience while working closely with local stakeholders to unlock the port’s full potential. We look forward to bringing our expertise to Greenock and contributing to its long-term success.”

Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Ports Holding, commented: We are delighted to welcome Greenock Cruise Port into the Global Ports Holding network as our first port in Scotland. This marks an exciting milestone in our UK expansion, reinforcing our commitment to growing cruise tourism across the region. Scotland is a world-renowned destination, and we look forward to working closely with local stakeholders to enhance Greenock’s cruise facilities, drive sustainable growth, and deliver exceptional experiences for cruise passengers visiting this remarkable country.”

David Huck, Chief Operating Officer at Peel Ports Group, added: “Today’s announcement is another huge milestone for the transformation of Greenock Cruise Port and further signifies the West Coast of Scotland’s status as a UK destination of choice. Since the cruise facility opened, we’ve welcomed some of the biggest ships from across the globe into the Clyde, bringing thousands of tourists to the area, and the terminal plays an increasingly important role in the local economy.

This historic agreement with Global Ports Holding is testament to the work our teams, together with Inverclyde Council, have done to position Greenock firmly on the map. We are very proud of that achievement and look forward to seeing Greenock Cruise Port go from strength to strength under GPH’s management and investment plans.”

Councilor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s convener of environment and regeneration, said: 'We’re excited to welcome Global Ports Holding to Inverclyde and to the first-class Greenock Cruise Port visitor centre. The fact that this is their first venture into Scotland is a ringing endorsement for Greenock, Inverclyde and the terminal building. They are the world’s largest cruise port operator with a huge amount of experience and expertise to build on the excellent work done by our partners at Peel Ports Group to grow and develop the cruise ship market in Inverclyde even further. Global Ports Holding’s mission is to enhance cruise operations and attract more passengers while aiming to stimulate economic growth for the local community and create new business opportunities in the wider Glasgow City Region. This complements our own aims and ambitions of creating opportunities, encouraging inward investment in the area, and ultimately making Inverclyde an even better place to live, work, visit, and do business.”

Martin McCluskey, MP for Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West, said: “This is an incredibly exciting announcement for Greenock. This long term 50-year commitment is a real vote of confidence in our area and our future as a cruise destination. I have been clear since I was elected that the cruise industry offers a real opportunity for economic growth in our area, and that my priority would be bringing more of those opportunities here. I was pleased to meet with Global Ports Holding this week in Parliament and to welcome this exciting announcement. Global Ports Holding run over 30 cruise ports around the world – including world leading ports in the Bahamas, Barcelona, Liverpool, Venice and Singapore. I have already discussed with the company their plans to ensure more opportunities flow to local people and local businesses. My cruise tourism roundtable a few weeks ago showed the appetite of local businesses to work with the industry and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with local traders and the cruise industry to make the most of this opportunity.”