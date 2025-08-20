Great Lakes Announces the Delivery of its Newest Hopper Dredge

[By Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp.]

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, today announced it took delivery of its newest Jones Act-compliant hopper dredge, the Amelia Island from the Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City, Louisiana.

The Amelia Island supports the Company’s vision of continued modernization and diversification of our fleet. The Amelia Island is specially designed for efficient and safe operations along shallow and narrow waters throughout all U.S. coastlines. The vessel is approximately 346 feet in length, 69 feet in breadth, 23 feet in depth with 16,500 total horsepower installed. The dredge features two 800mm trailing suction pipes capable of dredging depths up to 100 feet with a hopper capacity of 6,330 yd³. The main engines and generators are EPA Tier IV rated for low emissions. These vital capabilities of the Amelia Island position it at the forefront of modern dredges, allowing it to execute projects along all U.S. coasts, ports, channels, and coastal developments.

Lasse Petterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The delivery of our sixth hopper dredge, the Amelia Island marks a significant milestone as our dredging newbuild program is now complete, leaving us with the largest and most advanced hopper fleet in the United States. Engineered with a high level of automation, this vessel is well-suited for diverse operations such as beach renourishment, coastal protection, channel deepening, and maintenance dredging. Already with a full schedule for 2025 and 2026, the dredge will be going immediately to work.”

The Amelia Island joins her sister ship, the Galveston Island, another modern dredge built to enhance vital maritime infrastructure nationwide and reaffirms our commitment with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our dedication to the U.S. dredging industry.

