Grandweld Shipyard Delivers Four New Robert Allan Ltd. Design Traktors

[By: Robert Allan Ltd.]

Robert Allan Ltd. is pleased to announce that Ghanim-1, Ghanim-2, Ghanim-3 and Ghanim-4, four TRAktor 2700-Z were successfully delivered for operations in Kuwait’s most important Shuwaikh Port. The newly completed tractor tugs designed by Robert Allan Ltd. were constructed at Grandweld Shipyard in Dubai.

The tugs were designed to perform multiple tasks including ship assist, escort, towing, fire fighting, oil pollution response and others. Robert Allan Ltd. worked closely with the Grandweld Shipyard to develop the customized design of the previously built and well-proven 27 metre TRAktor tug series.

Key particulars of the TRAktor 2700-Z are:

Length, overall (excluding fenders): 27.5 m

Beam, moulded: 11.5 m

Depth, moulded: 4.3 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 5.75 m

Gross Tonnage: 346

Main tank capacities at 100% are:

Fuel Oil: 94 m3

Potable Water: 31 m3

Recovered Oil: 60 m3

Fire-Fighting Foam: 9 m3

Dispersant: 8 m3

Technical Fresh Water: 37 m3

The new TRAktor 2700-Z tugs are powered by two Caterpillar 3512C main engines, each rated 1678 kW, driving a Kongsberg US205S P20 Z-drive, delivering a bollard pull in excess of 50 tonnes.

The vessel has been designed to the high standards of outfitting for an operating crew of up to eight. All accommodation spaces including Master and Chief Engineer’s single cabins and three double crew cabins along with the galley and mess are located above Main Deck.

The tugs are outfitted for safe and efficient performance of ship handling, escort, and harbour towing. The deck machinery comprises of DMT hydraulic single drum escort towing winch and hydraulic anchor mooring windlass/winch at the bow. The escort towing winch is spooled with 600 m of high-performance synthetic towline. In addition, a towing hook is provided on the Aft Deck.

The tugs are equipped with a powerful FFS off-ship fire fighting system with two monitors that can deliver up to 2400 m3/hour of water or 300 m3 of foam/water mix. The tugs are protected by a water spray system.

The tugs are also designed to assist in oil pollution response. Each tug is equipped with a dispersant system and has the capability of storing recovered oil in three onboard dedicated tanks.

A large hold is arranged aft of the Engine Room with a shipping hatch and sufficient space to accommodate a workshop and the necessary portable equipment. A Toimil Marine fully foldable telescopic crane with a 10-metre outreach is fitted on the aft deck.

The tugs were built to the following Bureau Veritas Notation:

I HULL, MACH, Escort Tug, Fire Fighting 1, Water Spray; Oil Recovery Ship, Second Line, •AUT-UMS; INWATERSURVEY

For more information on the TRAktor 2700-Z or any other vessel designs developed by Robert Allan Ltd., please contact: [email protected]



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.