Global Ports Launches Portchain in Two of its Terminals

Global Ports select Portchain to optimize berth allocation enabling customers to monitor berth status in real time (picture: Global Ports). By The Maritime Executive 03-18-2021 09:16:06

Portchain, a provider of Artificial Intelligence solutions to optimize quayside operations for container terminals and carriers, announce today that Global Ports, Russia’s leading operator of container terminals, has selected Portchain’s Berth Optimization Engine to optimize berth allocation and enable its customer to monitor berth status in real time.

Portchain is proud to partner with Global Ports in a project to optimise the allocation of berths at First Container Terminal (“FCT”) and Petrolesport (“PLP”) in the Greater Ports of St. Petersburg. Portchain’s Berth Optimization Engine will increase operational processes, transparency, and resource planning efficiency. Global Ports’ customers will be able to use Portchain to monitor the operational situation at the berths.

Portchain will collect data on the schedule and real time of vessels arrival and handling, including berth allocation and cargo handling. With access to the platform employees of Global Ports’ terminals and the Group’s management company will promptly receive information on current and planned operations at the berths and collect service statistics.

This will allocate resources more efficiently and enable the Group to improve the quality and accuracy of operational decisions.

Using Portchain, Global Ports’ customers will be able to track information about the schedule and real time of vessels arrival and handling, berth number, start and end of cargo operations all in real time.

Portchain’s easy to deliver software model means Global Ports are already taking advantage of a digital berth plan at First Container Terminal. Access for their customers is planned for the end of March 2021 and Petrolesport will then be connected to Portchain in April 2021.

The Group’s future digital innovation plans include the implementation of Portchain system at Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (located in the deep-water port of Vostochny).

Marc Niederer, COO of Global Ports, noted:

“We continue to improve the standard of customer service and operational efficiency of our terminals. With Portchain we will be able to track berth operations in real time and plan equipment and personnel more precisely. Our customers will have access to vessel handling data, which will allow them to optimise the planning of cargo operations at the terminal as well as further logistics, thereby reducing their costs.”

Thor Thorup, CCO of Portchain, noted:

“We are excited to offer Global Ports a solution based on Portchain algorithms aimed at optimising berthing operations. Our intelligent platform will increase the transparency of vessel handling data by collecting up-to-date information on all terminal berth operations in one system and will also simplify the communication on operational issues between the terminals and their customers.”



