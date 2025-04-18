Global Ports Holding Unveils Multi-Million-Dollar International Investment

[By: Global Ports Holding]

Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest independent cruise port operator, revealed significant updates to its global investment strategy at an exclusive press conference during Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami last week. The event, held on April 8, 2025, marked the unveiling of a multi-million-dollar investment programme designed to future-proof the company’s cruise port network.

Titled “Shaping Tomorrow’s Ports,” the conference included an insightful presentation followed by a reception, where GPH executives, partners, and attendees gathered to discuss key developments in the company’s expansion. The highlight of the session was a spotlight on one of GPH’s newest and most ambitious projects in Saint Lucia, a transformative development aimed at enhancing the island’s cruise tourism infrastructure, with a special appearance by Saint Lucian Olympic Champion and Tourism Ambassador, Julien Alfred.

A Multi-Million-Dollar Commitment to Future-Ready Ports

During the press conference, GPH presented its robust investment strategy, which is designed to meet the evolving needs of the global cruise industry. As the cruise industry grows in fleet size and passenger volumes, GPH’s investment focuses on creating innovative, sustainable, and operationally efficient port facilities and strengthening its partnerships with destinations.

“We are at a critical juncture in the cruise industry’s development, and GPH is proud to lead the charge in building future-ready ports that will support the next generation of cruise tourism,” said Mehmet Kutman, CEO of Global Ports Holding. “Our significant investment programme is not just about improving port infrastructure; it’s about creating lasting value for the communities we serve, fostering sustainable growth, and ensuring that our ports are equipped to handle the demands of today’s growing cruise market.”

He added, "We believe that the strength of our community partnerships is the cornerstone of our global success. By fostering collaboration and empowering local stakeholders, we create sustainable growth and shared prosperity that resonates far beyond our ports.”

Investment Highlights At Ports Worldwide

Key investment highlights include:

Tarragona Cruise Port (Spain): GPH’s newly inaugurated sustainable terminal at Moll de Balears, a 2,200m² facility designed with energy efficiency and self-sufficiency in mind.

Alicante Cruise Port (Spain): A highly anticipated terminal modernization project, scheduled for completion by April 2025, focused on improving passenger flow and port experience.

Las Palmas Cruise Port (Canary Islands): Completion of a sustainable terminal, set to accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships and serve over 1.6 million passengers annually, with completion expected by September 2025.

Antigua Cruise Port (Caribbean): A substantial upland development project, which will include a state-of-the-art cruise terminal and expansion for new retail stores, launched in February 2025.

Nassau Cruise Port (The Bahamas): An exciting pool project and yacht marina expansion plan, which is set for completion by March 2026.

San Juan Cruise Port (Puerto Rico): A significant infrastructure enhancement programme, which began in September 2024, with an additional funding provided for Pier 3 upgrades.

Spotlight on Saint Lucia

One of the most exciting developments shared during the event was the multi-million-dollar upcoming investments in Saint Lucia’s cruise port infrastructure. This project, which is currently underway and set for completion in October 2026, will enhance Port Castries and Pointe Seraphine with significant berth enhancements, a new boardwalk, and the creation of a Fishermen’s Village at Banannes Bay. Additionally, Saint Lucia Cruise Port will construct a new tender dock and upland facilities at Soufriere.

“This project underscores our commitment to supporting long-term tourism growth and strengthening our partnerships with local communities,” said Lancelot Arnold, Director of GPH Eastern Caribbean & General Manager, Saint Lucia Cruise Port. “Saint Lucia represents the future of cruise tourism, and we are proud to be part of its evolution.”

A Moment of National Pride

In a special moment of national pride, Julien Alfred, Saint Lucia’s Olympic 100m champion, graced the event as a special guest. Her achievements are a testament to the excellence and spirit of Saint Lucia, values that GPH celebrates through its investment and community partnerships. Saint Lucia Cruise Port recently donated $10,000 to support the launch of Ms. Alfred’s upcoming charitable foundation, aimed at providing financial support for athletics programs and other empowering opportunities for Saint Lucia’s youth.

Strengthening Local Partnerships

During the event, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information, shared his vision for the future of cruise tourism in Saint Lucia while emphasizing the importance of private-public collaboration in ensuring sustainable growth in the tourism sector.

“GPH’s investment is an example of how strategic partnerships can drive economic growth and benefit local communities. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to ensure that Saint Lucia remains a top cruise destination,” said Dr. Hilaire.

A Focus on Sustainable Financial Growth

Jan Fomferra, Chief Financial Officer of Global Ports Holding, also shared insights on the financial and sustainability aspects of GPH's investments: “At Global Ports Holding, we view sustainability as a fundamental pillar of our investment strategy. Our financial approach is focused on ensuring that every project not only generates long-term value for stakeholders but also promotes environmental responsibility and social impact. This multi-million-dollar global investment programme is designed to balance robust financial performance with our commitment to sustainability—delivering projects that enhance both the cruise experience and the communities we serve.”