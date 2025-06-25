Global Maritime Organizations Unite to Accelerate Electrification

[By: International Electric Marine Association]

Four leading maritime associations have jointly launched the Global Alliance for Maritime Electrification (GAME), a coalition of nonprofit organizations dedicated to accelerating the electrification of maritime transportation. With an initial focus on inland, nearshore, and commercial vessels, GAME brings together global expertise to advance zero-emission solutions through coordinated research, policy advocacy, and industry collaboration.

The partners announced the new alliance at the Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo in Amsterdam. The four founding members, IEMA – International Electric Marine Association, ZESTAs – Zero Emission Ship Technology Association, MBF – Maritime Battery Forum, and EOPSA – European Onshore Power Supply Association, collectively represent more than 250 member organizations around the world.

The GAME alliance comes at a time of rising climate urgency and mounting scrutiny of maritime emissions. While impacts from major ports, cruise ships, and ocean shipping capture headlines, most vessels on the water today are small to midsize craft operating close to shore, many of which are ideal candidates for electrification.

“We see tremendous potential to fast-track zero-emission solutions for the world’s workboats, ferries, and passenger vessels,” said Adria Jover, President of IEMA. “By aligning our strategies, GAME members will amplify each other’s voices, reduce redundancy, and better serve this industry transition.”

Electrification is backed by proven technology and is the most immediate, scalable path to reducing emissions, health impacts from air pollution, and environmental impacts from ships and port operations. However, policy fragmentation, infrastructure gaps, and underfunded R&D efforts continue to stall momentum.

“There is no room for risk. Electrification is key: zero GHGs, zero pollution, zero harm to planet,” stated Madadh MacLaine, Secretary-General of ZESTAs.

GAME is built on three strategic pillars:

Industry Representation: Aligning international stakeholders at major events and forums with a credible, united message.

R&D Collaboration: Sharing technical roadmaps, co-developing standards, and scouting funding opportunities across member networks.

Policy Advocacy: Engaging with IMO, ISO, and national regulators to harmonize standards and unlock investment confidence.

“Batteries are key enablers of zero-emission transport, but they must work in concert with other clean technologies,” said Syb ten Cate Hoedemaker, Managing Director of the Maritime Battery Forum. “This collaboration is how we ensure an effective and timely transition.”

The coalition will begin by co-authoring position papers and expanding engagement in strategic regions, including North America, the Europe, India, China, and the South Pacific.

“Electrification of ports and vessels is not a future vision – it is an actionable reality,” emphasized Roland Teixeira, President of EOPSA. “Onshore power supply is one of the most immediate tools in the decarbonization toolbox.”