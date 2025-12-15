Global Cold Chain Alliance Convention, April 2026: Open For Registration

[By: Global Cold Chain Alliance]

The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) has opened registration for GCCA Convention 2026, which will take place April 27-29 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In 2026 the GCCA Convention moves back to the spring – the original timeframe for GCCA Conventions. To find out more about the event and to register, visit www.gcca.org/events/gcca- convention/

Hosted at the Scottsdale Grand Hyatt Resort, GCCA Convention 2026 will bring together cold chain professionals from around the world to discuss pressing issues and new opportunities in temperature-controlled logistics, to share knowledge, to hear from world-leading specialists, and to explore the latest industry innovations.

Global Cold Chain Alliance President and CEO Sara Stickler said: “We are delighted to open registration for GCCA Convention 2026. This event is invaluable for individuals, for businesses and for the cold chain industry as a whole, it is a unique forum where delegates can identify exciting new opportunities in cold chain and explore solutions to shared challenges. We look forward to welcoming professionals from across the temperature-controlled logistics industry to Scottsdale in April.”

The event will include thought-provoking keynote sessions delivered by global business leaders; a range of focus sessions exploring today’s primary temperature-controlled logistics challenges and opportunities; the dynamic Cold Chain Café roundtable; a future-facing Innovation Showcase; and multiple networking receptions and activities. Speakers and conference session details will be announced in 2026.