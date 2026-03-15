Glamox Wins Contract to Light Korea’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

[By: Glamox]

Glamox has secured a contract from SHE CO., LTD, on behalf of Hyundai Engineering & Steel Industries (HESI), to supply marine lighting for the Shinan Ui offshore wind farm, which will be South Korea’s largest offshore wind farm. Glamox will deliver around 1,000 specialised marine lights for the jacket transition pieces of 26 fixed wind farm turbines. These turbines will produce 390 Megawatts of renewable electricity, which is currently greater than the combined total of all of South Korea’s offshore wind farms.

Glamox’s offshore wind farm dedicated lighting will illuminate both the interior and exterior of each turbine’s transition piece. The transition piece is the cylindrical steel structure that connects the wind turbine to its foundation. It includes platforms, boat-landing systems, and ladders. The luminaires must function flawlessly, as the area must be well-lit to ensure that inspection and maintenance teams can operate safely.

“This is a significant achievement as our lighting was chosen by a Korean-led consortium and prevailed over local competitors," said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division.