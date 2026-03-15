Glamox Wins Contract to Light Korea’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm
[By: Glamox]
Glamox has secured a contract from SHE CO., LTD, on behalf of Hyundai Engineering & Steel Industries (HESI), to supply marine lighting for the Shinan Ui offshore wind farm, which will be South Korea’s largest offshore wind farm. Glamox will deliver around 1,000 specialised marine lights for the jacket transition pieces of 26 fixed wind farm turbines. These turbines will produce 390 Megawatts of renewable electricity, which is currently greater than the combined total of all of South Korea’s offshore wind farms.
Glamox’s offshore wind farm dedicated lighting will illuminate both the interior and exterior of each turbine’s transition piece. The transition piece is the cylindrical steel structure that connects the wind turbine to its foundation. It includes platforms, boat-landing systems, and ladders. The luminaires must function flawlessly, as the area must be well-lit to ensure that inspection and maintenance teams can operate safely.
“This is a significant achievement as our lighting was chosen by a Korean-led consortium and prevailed over local competitors," said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division.
“The performance, proven reliability, and long life of our marine lights were essential factors considering the harsh conditions and big offshore temperature fluctuations in the coastal waters of South Korea. Our lights are proven and have a 100,000-hour life and are designed to cope with humidity and temperature ranges from -40 to 50 degrees Celsius,” added Stranden.
Glamox will supply a variant of its MIR G2 water-resistant linear LED luminaire that is specifically designed for offshore wind applications. Its unpainted stainless-steel housing is designed to bond to the structure, creating a perfect Faraday cage to protect internal components from lightning strikes. The linear MIR G2 luminaires will be installed on the platform and inside the transition piece. The platforms will also feature RLX C floodlights. The lighting will be delivered in Spring 2026.
The Shinan Ui Offshore Wind Project involves a consortium, spearheaded by Hanwha Ocean (part of the Hanwha Group) and SK eternix. The wind farm will be located about 4km south of Ui-do Island and is expected to enter production in early 2029. It supports South Korea’s goal to boost its share of renewables in the country’s power mix by 2030.
This is not Glamox's first wind farm project in Korea. In March 2024, the company announced a contract to supply lighting for 10 transition pieces for the Jeonnam Phase 1 wind farm off the west coast of Shinan in the Yellow Sea.
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.