Eight Injured During Cargo Ship Fire in Hamburg



The fire department in Hamburg, Germany, is reporting it received a callout on Sunday, May 24, for reports of smoke coming from a cargo ship docked at Grevenhofkai in the Kuhwerderhafen section of the port. The reports indicate it was an intense fire.

The ship’s crew had begun to fight the fire, which was in the stern of the vessel. They later determined it was coming from a storage area. The fire department reported an intensive effort involving approximately 80 emergency personnel.

A total of eight people were seriously injured. One person received medical treatment at the scene, but the other seven were transported to hospitals. Among them was one firefighter and six crewmembers from the ship.

The newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt and broadcaster NDR are identifying the vessel as the Jolyn, a small, 3,600 dwt general cargo ship operated by Royal Wagenborg. Built in 2007, the ship is registered in the Netherlands. It had arrived earlier in the day from Hull in the UK.

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The effort involved multiple hose lines, and the firefighters were required to use breathing apparatus. The city fireboat, Branddirektor Westphal, was also dispatched, as were divers.

The efforts required three hours to extinguish the fire. The fire department reports it later inspected the area and monitored critical temperatures in the affected area. Once they were convinced the fire was extinguished, they handed the incident over to the police for further investigation.