Glamox to Light Giant Wind Turbine Installation Vessel for Cadeler

[By: Glamox]

Glamox, a world leader in lighting, has won a contract to light the Wind Apex, being built for Cadeler A/S of Denmark. The ship is a hybrid Wind Turbine Installation Vessel (WTIV) capable of installing both XL turbine foundations and wind turbines. The vessel is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027.

Glamox will provide 2,342 marine LED lights for the exterior and interior of the NG 20000F A-Class vessel. This includes lighting for the bridge, internal stairways, galleys, corridors, crew quarters, the engine room, and the exterior of the vessel. Lighting ranges from reading lights in cabins and downlights to tough linear water-resistant luminaires and explosion-proof luminaires capable of withstanding harsh marine conditions and corrosive saltwater environments. Glamox is also providing floodlights and searchlights. This is the fifth in a series of NG20000 vessels Glamox is lighting for Cadeler.

“Glamox is lighting the offshore energy transition from oil and gas to offshore wind. Our customers demand lighting that a vessel’s crew can depend on. Lighting that is long-lasting, energy-efficient, and can cope with the harshest marine environments,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales and Commercial Officer for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind division. “Our lights are also found on the outside and inside of wind turbine foundations and on offshore substations. Without quality light, there is no offshore wind revolution.”

The Danish-flagged Wind Apex can handle the largest dimensions in the offshore wind industry. With a deck space of 5,600 metres² and a payload capacity of more than 17,000 tonnes, the vessel is 162 metres long and 60 metres wide and has 4 legs (119 metres long) that can jack it up to install large foundation pieces and turbines like the Siemens Gamesa SG 14-236 DD turbines, which have a rotor diameter of 236 metres and can generate 14 MW.

Glamox’s contract is with COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd, which is building Wind Apex at its shipyard in Qidong City, China. Glamox will deliver the lighting in April 2026. COSCO will undertake the installation, and the vessel is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2027.