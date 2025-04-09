Glamox New Contracts to Light 4 Large Environmentally Friendly Car Carriers

[By: Glamox]

Glamox, a world leader in lighting, has won contracts to light four additional Aurora Class vessels, owned and operated by Höegh Autoliners. This latest order follows a contract in October 2022 to provide marine LED lighting for the first eight Aurora Class vessels. Each Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessel is designed to carry 9,100 cars. These new multi-fuel vessels can operate on clean ammonia and are the largest and most environmentally friendly car carriers ever built.

“Our Aurora Class vessels signify a breakthrough in sustainable ocean transportation and underscore our ambition to achieve zero emissions by 2040,” said Andreas Enger, CEO of Höegh Autoliners. “Achieving this ambitious target requires us to work with like-minded partners like Glamox. Equipping our new vessels with high-quality energy-saving marine lighting means less fuel is needed for lighting.”

“The global shipping industry is facing tough targets to reduce emissions, and Höegh Autoliners is leading the charge in its segment in decarbonising its operations. Technological advancements in vessel construction and the use of zero-emission fuels, combined with our latest marine-certified LED lighting, will make these behemoths some of the most environmentally friendly car carriers on the ocean,” said Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO of Glamox.

Zero-carbon ready

The four new Aurora Class vessels are zero-carbon ready and can run on clean ammonia. The PCTCs have specially strengthened decks and enhanced internal ramp systems to enable them to transport electric vehicles on all decks and to provide more flexibility for heavier cargo.

Each vessel will be equipped with around 3,000 LED lights, including navigation lights, car deck lights, floodlights, searchlights, and lighting for all interiors of the vessels – from the engine room to the bridge, from the galley to crew quarters, and much more. The full package also includes emergency lighting.

The marine-certified LED lighting provides excellent light distribution and is around 50-60% more energy efficient than fluorescent lighting. Also, the lights come with a lifetime warranty of either 50,000 or 100,000 hours, which greatly reduces maintenance costs.

Glamox will provide the lighting to its customer China Merchants Heavy Industry for vessels 9-12 in the first half of 2027, for installation at its shipyard in Nantong, China. The vessels are expected to enter service from July 2027 onwards.

Deliveries of the lighting for the first eight vessels started in September 2023 and will continue until May 2025. The first of the Aurora class vessels, Höegh Aurora and Höegh Borealis, were delivered in August and September of 2024, respectively, and sail under the Norwegian flag.