GIT Coatings Unlocks New Era of Hull Performance Management with XGIT-FORCE

GIT Coatings, a global leader in sustainable high-performance marine coatings, today announced the launch of its next-generation graphene-base hard foul-release coating, XGIT-FORCE™. This launch marks a fundamental shift in the maritime industry, moving beyond traditional biocide-based antifouling protection to a new era of hull performance management.

With first applications already underway across a global fleet, XGIT-FORCE™ is engineered to unlock up to 10% fuel savings and provide the highest return on investment of any antifouling coating on the market. With this launch, GIT Coatings is proving that peak operational efficiency no longer requires polluting the marine environment.

"XGIT-FORCE™ represents the natural evolution of our graphene-based solutions and a definitive step toward a new era of proactive hull performance management," said Mo AlGermozi, CEO of GIT Coatings. "By listening closely to our customers and integrating years of real-world learning, we have refined a technology that is mature, reliable, and biocide-free. This launch is about providing shipowners with a high-performance solution that gives them the flexibility to actively manage fleet efficiency and turn ambitious decarbonization goals into a reliable, competitive advantage."

Innovation behind XGIT-FORCE™

XGIT-FORCE™ is the result of years of intensive research and development, involving rigorous testing and trials in different fouling pressure conditions across the globe. Their proprietary Dynamic Phase Engineered Technology (DPET) combines smart surface chemistry with graphene-reinforced mechanical tuning to create a dynamic, amphiphilic barrier that inhibits biofilm formation and maximizes foul-release performance.

Building on this foul-release foundation, XGIT-FORCE™ delivers one of the smoothest surface profiles in the industry - providing a guaranteed 6% out-of-dock power gain compared to premium biocidal antifouling coatings - while offering the mechanical durability to withstand ice friction, fender impacts, and frequent cleanings. As a zero-leaching solution, it ensures shipowners can reduce fuel consumption and emissions without shedding toxic chemicals or microplastics into the marine environment.

Proactive Hull Performance Management

Being "cleanable by design," XGIT-FORCE™ aligns with the industry shift toward proactive hull cleaning as the most effective method for maintaining long-term vessel efficiency. This approach aims to keep hulls free from even light slime, which an IMO-published study has proven can increase fuel consumption by up to 25%. While the innovative DPET technology provides antifouling protection during idling and releases fouling while sailing, its resilient surface is specifically built to tolerate regular grooming and reactive cleaning without the degradation typically seen in traditional soft-foul release or ablative coatings.

Responding to a rising customer interest in proactive cleaning, GIT Coatings has established a dedicated Advisory Services department that provides an end-to-end hull performance management solution. This team assists with everything from developing vessel-specific grooming plans and identifying suitable cleaning solutions to sending fouling risk alerts and managing the process of cleaning approvals. This turnkey approach ensures that implementing a proactive cleaning regime is a seamless, data-driven, and hassle-free transition for any global fleet.

Immediate Global Adoption

The shift toward this new era of hull performance is already in motion. Over the coming months, XGIT-FORCE™ will be applied to more than ten vessels, including LPG tankers, dry bulk vessels, Ro-Ro vessels, container ships, and cruise ships. These applications across major international trading routes represent a significant milestone in the maturation of graphene-based coatings, proving the technology’s readiness for the most demanding global operations.

This rollout is the result of years of iterative development and real-world learning across 600+ vessels worldwide. By integrating feedback from early-generation applications into this next-generation system, GIT Coatings has refined XGIT-FORCE™ to meet the rigorous performance standards required by today’s forward-thinking shipowners. Today, GIT Coatings stands as a proven partner for operators looking to transform ambitious decarbonization goals into a reliable, competitive advantage.

Experience the Next Evolution in Hull Performance

GIT Coatings invites shipowners and operators to examine the proven data behind its next generation of graphene technology and its comprehensive approach to proactive hull performance management.