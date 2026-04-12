German Industrial Pump Specialist Lutz Holding Expands into Italy

[By: Lutz Holding GmbH]

Lutz Holding GmbH, a German group of companies specialising in professional fluid management, is expanding its international presence. The new branch office "Lutz-Jesco Italia S.r.l." in Milan is set to become the foundation for long-term growth in one of Europe’s key regions. The new branch office builds upon an established sales partnership with the renowned Italian pump manufacturer ARGAL.

The Italian market has gained increasing importance for Lutz Holding in recent years. "Italy has a strong industrial base and is one of the key markets in Southern Europe for water and wastewater technology, chemical dosing and environmental technology," says Susanne Maurer, member of the management board of Lutz Holding GmbH and CEO of Lutz-Jesco Italia S.r.l. In these sectors, the group’s industrial pumps and water treatment technologies are playing an increasingly important role. "The new branch office strengthens our local presence, enabling us to assist customers in Italy more effectively throughout the entire process – from planning and commissioning to after-sales service."

Sales partnership with Italian pump manufacturer ARGAL

Going forward, Lutz-Jesco Italia S.r.l. will offer the entire Lutz Group product portfolio. This includes pumping, dosing and water treatment solutions for industrial, municipal and environmental applications. In this context, the company works closely with ARGAL, an Italian pump manufacturer based in Brescia. "We are pleased to have ARGAL as a strong partner at our side, bringing many years of experience and in-depth market knowledge in Italy – and with whom we also share a long-standing friendship," Susanne Maurer emphasises. "Together, we aim to pool our expertise, create synergies and develop customised, high-performance solutions for our customers."

Long-term growth in one of Europe’s key regions

The name Lutz Holding GmbH has been synonymous with professional fluid management since 1954. The group brings together companies focused on pump technology alongside water treatment and disinfection. The establishment of the Italian branch office is part of the group’s long-term strategy to further expand its international presence and strengthen existing markets. With its own sales and production companies in 13 countries and 130 representatives, the group aims to support customers directly in all key markets. Susanne Maurer explains: "With the new Lutz-Jesco Italia S.r.l., we are creating the foundation for long-term growth in one of Europe’s key regions."