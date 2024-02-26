GENERON Nitrogen Generation Solution Empowers Marine Industry

[By: GENERON]

GENERON, a global leader in gas separation technologies, proudly announces the successful production and deployment of a series of state of-the-art nitrogen generation packages designed for vessels worldwide. This accomplishment marks a significant stride in GENERON's commitment to providing innovative solutions for inerting and tank blanketing applications in the marine industry.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, GENERON delivered nitrogen generator equipment capable of producing 95% or 97% pure nitrogen, catering to the unique needs of vessels engaged in product offloading and product protection. These packages feature GENERON's proprietary Triton cabinets, strategically configured to meet specific flow requirements and achieve desired purity levels.

These patented Triton cabinets, which are a unique and space-efficient solution, tailored for on-board applications, are also what set GENERON apart. The Triton series proves ideal for self-generating nitrogen, considering the limited space available on ships. Additionally, GENERON's DNV-rated 4000 and 6000 series cabinets complement the Triton line, providing independent designs that enhance the practicality, affordability, and efficiency of nitrogen generation solutions for ship builders.

GENERON's success in this venture is attributed to its extensive worldwide Agent network and Technical Sales Team, working collaboratively with ship builders to ensure the seamless integration and optimal performance of nitrogen generation systems on vessels. This collaboration exemplifies GENERON's dedication to meeting the specific needs of the maritime industry and underscores its commitment to excellence.

For ship builders seeking reliable, cost-effective, and efficient nitrogen generation solutions, GENERON stands as the preferred partner. The company's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction continues to drive its success in providing cutting-edge gas separation technologies for diverse industrial applications. Learn more at www.generon.com.